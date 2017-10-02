Flushed jumpsuit causes $100K in damage at justice complex

Associated Press Published:

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) – Officials say a jumpsuit flushed down a toilet by an inmate has caused at least $100,000 in damage to a justice complex in New Jersey.

Pipes burst, including the main sewer line, damaging courtrooms and the sheriff’s office at the Ocean County Justice Complex on Sept. 24. The inmate who flushed the suit has not been identified.

Freeholder Jack Kelly tells the Asbury Park Press he’ll go after the inmate to pay the costs.

The county plans to spend up to $2 million to install “low-flow” toilets that will permit an inmate just one flush per hour. Sensors built into the rims of the bowls will trigger an emergency cutoff valve in the event of an overflow.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s