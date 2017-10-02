Florida deputies arrest man accused in nanny’s death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Officials have arrested a man who’s a person of interest in the death of a nanny who disappeared last month.

Local news outlets say 53-year-old Scott Edward Nelson was found at a motel in Jacksonville on Sunday night. Jacksonville Sheriff’s officials didn’t release more details on how Nelson was found.

On Saturday, police in the Orlando area found the body of 56-year-old Jennifer Lynn Fulford was reported missing Sept. 27 after she didn’t pick up a child for the family she worked for. Her purse was found on the floor of the family’s home but her SUV wasn’t there. Police later found surveillance photos of Nelson using her bank card at an ATM.

Records show Fulford is being held without bond. An attorney for him isn’t listed.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)