Deputies: Argument ends with a shooting in Mississippi

Associated Press Published:

KILN, Miss. (AP) – Authorities say a man has been shot several times following an altercation in Mississippi.

The Sun Herald reports 27-year-old Bo Blanchard was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a backyard shooting on Friday night in Kiln.

Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Chief Investigator Glenn Grannan says Blanchard pulled out a pistol and started shooting following a disagreement. Authorities say the victim was then shot in the head, neck and groin.

Grannan says Carroll was airlifted to a hospital in New Orleans and was in serious condition.

Further details have not been released. It’s unclear if Blanchard has a lawyer.

