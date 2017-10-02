Couple pleads guilty to stealing $1.2M from Amazon

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) – An eastern Indiana couple has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $1.2 million in merchandise from online retail company Amazon.

The Star Press reports that 38-year-old Erin Finan and 37-year-old Leah Finan have pleaded to mail fraud and money laundering in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis.

U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler says the Finans bought hundreds of electronics items from Amazon using hundreds of fake online identities. He says they contacted Amazon to report the items were damaged and requested replacements for free. Authorities say the couple then sold the stolen merchandise, including GoPro digital cameras, Xbox consoles and smartwatches.

The Internal Revenue Service, U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Indiana State Police investigated the case.

The Finans are scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 9.

