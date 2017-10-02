Country stars react to mass shooting on the Vegas strip

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Reaction from country music stars poured in after the shooting at a country music festival on the Las Vegas strip.
There are no words to express the helplessness and sorrow my broken heart feels for the victims in Vegas and their families.
Woke up to such horrible news. We are praying for the victims and their families. May the Lord bring some comfort to them.
Stilled and speechless… Our hearts and prayers are with everyone involved and affected. – KU
I can’t believe this is real life. Praying for our country music family, fans, & all who have been affected by this horrific act of hatred.
Praying for everyone at #HarvestFestival. There are no words right now that suffice.
Active shooter at @Route91Harvest in Vegas. We’re safe. Love you guys.
Me, the band, and crew are all safe. Been a long night, gonna try to get some sleep. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers.
No words..wish it was a bad dream. So heartbreaking waking up to this news. Prayers for everyone involved in the Las Vegas shooting.
Our thoughts and prayers are with all our friends and everyone affected by the tragedy at the Route 91 Festival in Las Vegas. #prayforvegas
My heart is breaking for everyone in Vegas tonight. Simply devastating. So much loss.
Just sad. And so sorry for the fans who came to sing and dance and be free and happy. thinking of everyone there & my friend @Jason_Aldean.
for those asking. we left Route 91 Fest on Sunday. We weren’t there. We are all home safe. luckily.
talking to friends that were playing. said tour bus and stage had bullet holes in them. phone is buzzing now. so sad.
friend that was playing said he thought it was fireworks at first. then saw someone get hit backstage. and then all mayhem broke loose.
Everyone in the B&R camp is ok thoughts and prayers to everyone in vegas at #Route91
Praying for everyone at Route 91. That crowd was one of the best I’ve played for all year. This news is devastating. My camp is home & safe.
I won’t be sleeping tonight. Instead I am going to pray and pray and pray for the people in Vegas.
Gun shots!!! Vegas. Pray to god. Love you guys. Love you Pearl.
Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray.
Gun shots were ringing off of the stage rigging and road cases. No one knew where to go..thank you LVPD and responders for keeping us safe
Hearts out to Vegas. Route 91 concert, stage I played two nights ago. Musicians, fans, workers, you are all in our prayers right now..
JUST HEARING ABOUT VEGAS. Noooooooo Heartbroken for Vegas + the country community. Numbingly terrifying. Wtf.
Spent I don’t know how long on the floor of a trailer behind the stage… know multiple people are dead. Listening to that gunfire…
I’m literally shaking still.
I’m lost for words. Praying for victims & survivors of the shooting in Vegas, and their loved ones. Our hearts are with you. We love you.
