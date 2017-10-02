Country stars react to mass shooting on the Vegas strip

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Reaction from country music stars poured in after the shooting at a country music festival on the Las Vegas strip.

 Jason Aldean:

Taylor Swift:

Taylor Swift 

@taylorswift13

There are no words to express the helplessness and sorrow my broken heart feels for the victims in Vegas and their families.

Carrie Underwood:

Carrie Underwood 

@carrieunderwood

Woke up to such horrible news. We are praying for the victims and their families. May the Lord bring some comfort to them.

Keith Urban:

Keith Urban 

@KeithUrban

Stilled and speechless… Our hearts and prayers are with everyone involved and affected. – KU

Hillary Scott:

Hillary Scott 

@HillaryScottLA

I can’t believe this is real life. Praying for our country music family, fans, & all who have been affected by this horrific act of hatred.

Thomas Rhett:

Thomas Rhett 

@ThomasRhett

Brad Paisley:

Brad Paisley 

@BradPaisley

Praying for everyone at . There are no words right now that suffice.

Luke Combs:

Luke Combs 

@LukeCombsMusic

Active shooter at @Route91Harvest in Vegas. We’re safe. Love you guys.

Luke Combs 

@LukeCombsMusic

Me, the band, and crew are all safe. Been a long night, gonna try to get some sleep. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers.

Cole Swindell:

Cole Swindell 

@coleswindell

No words..wish it was a bad dream. So heartbreaking waking up to this news. Prayers for everyone involved in the Las Vegas shooting. 💔🙏🏻

TJ Martell Foundation:

TJ MartellFoundation 

@tjmartell

Our thoughts and prayers are with all our friends and everyone affected by the tragedy at the Route 91 Festival in Las Vegas. 

Kelly Clarkson:

Kelly Clarkson 

@kelly_clarkson

My heart is breaking for everyone in Vegas tonight. Simply devastating. So much loss.

Kelsea Ballerini:

Kelsea Ballerini 

@KelseaBallerini

Just sad. And so sorry for the fans who came to sing and dance and be free and happy. thinking of everyone there & my friend @Jason_Aldean.

Bobby Bones:

Bobby Bones 

@mrBobbyBones

for those asking. we left Route 91 Fest on Sunday. We weren’t there. We are all home safe. luckily.

Bobby Bones 

@mrBobbyBones

talking to friends that were playing. said tour bus and stage had bullet holes in them. phone is buzzing now. so sad.

Bobby Bones 

@mrBobbyBones

friend that was playing said he thought it was fireworks at first. then saw someone get hit backstage. and then all mayhem broke loose.

Big and Rich:

Big & Rich 

@bigandrich

Everyone in the B&R camp is ok thoughts and prayers to everyone in vegas at 

Lauren Alaina:

Lauren Alaina 

@Lauren_Alaina

Praying for everyone at Route 91. That crowd was one of the best I’ve played for all year. This news is devastating. My camp is home & safe.

 · Nashville, TN
Lauren Alaina 

@Lauren_Alaina

I won’t be sleeping tonight. Instead I am going to pray and pray and pray for the people in Vegas. 💔💔

 · Nashville, TN
Jake Owen:

Jake Owen 

@jakeowen

Gun shots!!! Vegas. Pray to god. Love you guys. Love you Pearl.

Jake Owen 

@jakeowen

Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray.

Jake Owen 

@jakeowen

Gun shots were ringing off of the stage rigging and road cases. No one knew where to go..thank you LVPD and responders for keeping us safe

Lee Brice:

Lee Brice 

@leebrice

Hearts out to Vegas. Route 91 concert, stage I played two nights ago. Musicians, fans, workers, you are all in our prayers right now..

Kacey Musgraves:

K A C E Y 

@KaceyMusgraves

JUST HEARING ABOUT VEGAS. Noooooooo 💔 Heartbroken for Vegas + the country community. Numbingly terrifying. Wtf.

Chris Young:

ChrisYoungMusic 

@ChrisYoungMusic

I love you guys

ChrisYoungMusic 

@ChrisYoungMusic

Spent I don’t know how long on the floor of a trailer behind the stage… know multiple people are dead. Listening to that gunfire…

ChrisYoungMusic 

@ChrisYoungMusic

I’m literally shaking still.

ChrisYoungMusic 

@ChrisYoungMusic

Why

Miranda Lambert:

Miranda Lambert 

@mirandalambert

💔my heart. @Route91Harvest.

Clare Bowen:

Clare Bowen 

@clarembee

I’m lost for words. Praying for victims & survivors of the shooting in Vegas, and their loved ones. Our hearts are with you. We love you.

