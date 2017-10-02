Country Star Who was Performing During Vegas Shooting Says His Crew is Safe

LAS VEGAS, NV (CBS) Country music star Jason Aldean, who was performing when a gunman started firing on Sunday night at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, said he and his crew were safe.

Hours after the shooting, Aldean posted on Instagram that the shooting was “beyond horrific”.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night,” he added in the post, entitled “Pray for Las Vegas”.

At least 50 people were killed and more than 200 wounded when a gunman opened fire on the outdoor music festival on the Las Vegas Strip in the worst mass shooting in modern US history.

Aldean was performing at the end of the three-day festival when the gunman opened fire across the street from inside the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

SWAT teams quickly descended in the concert and the casino, and officers used explosives to get into the hotel room where the suspect was inside, authorities said.

The gunman died at the scene and was identified by Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo as Stephen Paddock. A motive was not immediately known.