Country Band from Mobile Played in Las Vegas Before Shooting, Tweets They Are Safe

J.B. BIUNNO By Published:

A country band from Mobile, Alabama played in Las Vegas hours before 50 people were killed in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Muscadine Bloodline, who performed in Mobile this weekend before flying to Las Vegas, tweeted, “Keep praying for those that were not as fortunate as us.”

The country group played at the free Ten Sixty Five music festival in downtown Mobile on Friday.  The duo, made up of Mobile native Charlie Muncaster and Gary Stanton, were on the Jake Peavy Foundation Stage.

Muncaster and Stanton then flew to Las Vegas for their show on Sunday afternoon.  More tonight on News 5.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s