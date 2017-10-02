Country Band from Mobile Played in Las Vegas Before Shooting, Tweets They Are Safe

A country band from Mobile, Alabama played in Las Vegas hours before 50 people were killed in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Muscadine Bloodline, who performed in Mobile this weekend before flying to Las Vegas, tweeted, “Keep praying for those that were not as fortunate as us.”
The country group played at the free Ten Sixty Five music festival in downtown Mobile on Friday. The duo, made up of Mobile native Charlie Muncaster and Gary Stanton, were on the Jake Peavy Foundation Stage.
Muncaster and Stanton then flew to Las Vegas for their show on Sunday afternoon. More tonight on News 5.