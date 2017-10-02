Country Band from Mobile Played in Las Vegas Before Shooting, Tweets They Are Safe

A country band from Mobile, Alabama played in Las Vegas hours before 50 people were killed in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Muscadine Bloodline, who performed in Mobile this weekend before flying to Las Vegas, tweeted, “Keep praying for those that were not as fortunate as us.”

This picture was taken just six hours before a night that turned into a nightmare. Keep praying for those that were not as fortunate as us. pic.twitter.com/Hm8045e7wB — Muscadine Bloodline (@MuscadineBLine) October 2, 2017

Everyone in our camp is okay currently. — Muscadine Bloodline (@MuscadineBLine) October 2, 2017

Active shooter at Route 91 in Las Vegas. Us and the band are safe currently. Pray — Muscadine Bloodline (@MuscadineBLine) October 2, 2017

The country group played at the free Ten Sixty Five music festival in downtown Mobile on Friday. The duo, made up of Mobile native Charlie Muncaster and Gary Stanton, were on the Jake Peavy Foundation Stage.

Muncaster and Stanton then flew to Las Vegas for their show on Sunday afternoon. More tonight on News 5.

The hometown showed up tonight!! No words to describe this feeling, so grateful. #mobtown #251 pic.twitter.com/d7y3xPoQJg — Muscadine Bloodline (@MuscadineBLine) September 30, 2017