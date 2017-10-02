BREAKING: Seventh Case of Flesh-Eating Bacteria Confirmed Near Dog River in Mobile County

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — A seventh case of flesh-eating bacteria has been confirmed in Mobile County.

The Mobile County Health Department says the individual contracted an unknown vibrio species near Dog River. The patient is recovering in a local hospital from the serious bacterial skin infection necrotizing fasciitis.

“Of the more than 70 species of Vibrio that exist, the exact species in this case has not yet been identified,” said the Health Department in a statement. “Test results do confirm it is non cholera.”

The first case dealt with an individual who consumed raw oysters while in another state during March. The majority of Vibrio cases reported each year come from eating raw shellfish.

The second incident took place in April, and involved the consumption of raw oysters while in Mobile County. An investigation confirmed that the oysters were imported from another state and were not harvested locally.

Two other cases took place during June and came from wound exposure while in bodies of waters near Dauphin Island, the Mississippi Sound and Mobile Bay.

The fifth case of Vibrio was reported at the end of July. Despite intensive research, not enough information was available to pinpoint an exact source for the bacteria, which was identified as Vibrio cholerae non 01-0139. Investigators said the mystery of where the patient came in contact with the bacteria may never be solved.

In August, a sixth case of involved a Mobile County resident who was off-shore — not in Gulf Coastal waters — when they received an open wound while in water containing the bacteria.

Of the first four reports, two cases were identified as Vibrio vulnificus, two were Vibrio parahaemolyticus and the other was Vibrio fluvialis. According to the Centers of Disease Control & Prevention, about a dozen Vibrio species can cause human illness, known as vibriosis.

Vibrio bacteria naturally live in certain coastal waters and are present in higher concentrations between May and October when water temperatures are warmer. However the bacteria can be present throughout the year in some areas.

The first six cases involving Mobile County residents were considered mild, and did not involve necrotizing fasciitis. According to the CDC, most people who get necrotizing fasciitis have other health problems that may lower their body’s ability to fight infection.