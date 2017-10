Students are reportedly sheltering in place on the University of Southern California campus for reports of shots fired.

We are monitoring the incoming Tweets from USC:

Police Activity at 610 Childs way JFF on UPC Campus. Please avoid area, Shelter in place threat or danger to the US https://t.co/uJmsuufIgf — USC (@USC) October 2, 2017

Police Activity at 610 Childs Way, Fertitta Hall on UPC Campus. Police searching Fertitta Hall. Shots reported but https://t.co/823AnCdsJS — USC (@USC) October 2, 2017

…not confirmed. Shelter in place. (end) — USC (@USC) October 2, 2017

LAPD is said to be responding to the scene… and this video just surfaced on Twitter…

Active shooter on USC campus. My sister is a freshman and USC and just sent our family this video. Please keep The Trojans in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/F3L8dI4Qnv — Not Kimber (@blondeboozy) October 2, 2017

