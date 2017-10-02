BREAKING: Active Shooter On The Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Gunshot victims are being transported to hospitals after a mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday.

 

University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said the Las Vegas hospital is taking in “several” people with gunshot wounds. She didn’t have any more immediate information.

 

Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip after receiving reports of an active shooter.

 

Officer Aden Ocampo-Gomez says deputies are heading to the scene Sunday near Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

 

No further information was immediately known.

 

