Alabama Legislator Jim Patterson Dies of Heart Attack

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday, following the sudden passing of Rep. Jim Patterson, offers her deepest condolences to the Patterson family and the entire Madison County area.

“Representative Patterson had a huge heart and exemplified the role of a citizen-legislator. Jim was a voice for the children and the needy in our society, and that voice will be sorely missed,” Governor Ivey said. “My thoughts and prayers remain especially with his wife Susan and their three children during this very difficult time. They have lost a loving husband and father, and Alabama has lost a tremendous public servant. As Governor, I will do all I can to help the Madison County area and our state move forward.”

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama legislator Jim Patterson of Meridianville has died.

Alabama House Speaker Mac McCutcheon said Patterson died Monday of a heart attack. He was 67.

Patterson, a Republican, was first elected to the Alabama Legislature in 2010.

Patterson is survived by his wife, Susan Carter Patterson, and their children. According to his legislative biography, Patterson served in the United States Army from 1972 until 1976 and then served another six years in the Army Reserves. He retired after 29 years as a pharmaceutical representative.

Patterson this year successfully sponsored legislation to mandate insurance coverage of autism therapy. When the bill passed in May, Patterson told reporters, “We need more of this is Montgomery.”

McCutcheon said everyone at the Alabama Statehouse “will miss ‘Big Jim’ and his equally big personality.”