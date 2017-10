BUTLER COUNTY, Alabama (WKRG) – A two-vehicle crash at 2:08 p.m. Saturday, Sep. 30, has claimed the life of a McKenzie woman.

Wander Jean Raines Garcia, 54, was killed when her 2004 Chevrolet Impala was struck by a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Leif Wallis Mohrman of Cedar, MI.

Garcia, who was not using a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama 55 near McKenzie.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.