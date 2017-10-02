3 German women killed when vehicle hits deer in Wisconsin

SPARTA, Wis. (AP) – The State Patrol says three women from Germany died after the vehicle they were traveling in struck a deer in western Wisconsin.

Officials say a vehicle carrying the women was driving westbound on Interstate 90 near Sparta about 7:30 p.m. Sunday when the collision occurred. Then a semi crashed into the back of the vehicle which had slowed down on the interstate, pushing it into a ditch. The semi overturned.

The State Patrol says two of the victims were 20 and the third woman was 22. The patrol has not provided the women’s names, hometowns and other details. The driver of the semi was treated a Sparta hospital for injuries that did not appear life-threatening.

