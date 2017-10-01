Traffic Crash Kills Man in Pensacola

Pensacola, FL (WKRG)

The Florida Highway Patrol says one man is dead following a two-car crash in Pensacola. It happened after 7 pm Saturday night on Bellview Avenue. A report from the highway patrol says Michael Brouwer was backing his SUV onto Bellview Avenue from a driveway when his vehicle was hit by a car traveling down the road.

The driver of that vehicle, 52-year-old Patrick Carr of Pensacola, was killed in the crash. The report says Carr was not wearing a seatbelt. The report says the crash is not alcohol related but says charges are pending the results of a traffic homicide investigation. Brouwer and a passenger in his SUV were not injured according to the report.