Traffic Crash Kills Man in Pensacola

By Published:

Pensacola, FL (WKRG)

The Florida Highway Patrol says one man is dead following a two-car crash in Pensacola.  It happened after 7 pm Saturday night on Bellview Avenue.  A report from the highway patrol says Michael Brouwer was backing his SUV onto Bellview Avenue from a driveway when his vehicle was hit by a car traveling down the road.

The driver of that vehicle, 52-year-old Patrick Carr of Pensacola, was killed in the crash.  The report says Carr was not wearing a seatbelt.  The report says the crash is not alcohol related but says charges are pending the results of a traffic homicide investigation.  Brouwer and a passenger in his SUV were not injured according to the report.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s