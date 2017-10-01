Samuel Irving “Si” Newhouse Jr. Dead at 89

NEW YORK (AP) – Media titan Samuel Irving “Si” Newhouse Jr. has died at 89.

His family says Newhouse, together with his brother Donald, owned Advance Publications, owned properties including Conde Nast, dozens of newspapers across the United States, and a controlling stake in Discovery Communications.

Newhouse bought and remade The New Yorker and Details magazines, revived Vanity Fair and bought and sold the Random House book empire.

The family paid tribute to Newhouse on Sunday, describing him as “the first person to come to the office, arriving well before dawn” and a person who brought “visionary creative spirit coupled with no-nonsense business.”

Bob Sauerberg, President and CEO of Condé Nast says that “today, we lost a giant.”