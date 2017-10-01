Prosecutors: Mother charged in fatal stabbing of adult son

EAST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) – Authorities say an argument between a mother and her adult son in New Jersey ended when she fatally stabbed him.

Essex County prosecutors say 37-year-old Asya Dawkins faces reckless manslaughter and weapons charges in the death of 21-year-old Marcel Scott. They say the stabbing occurred early Saturday at a home in East Orange, the community where both Dawkins and Scott lived.

Authorities say the pair were involved in a verbal argument that turned physical. But they have not said what they were arguing about.

It wasn’t known Sunday if Dawkins has retained an attorney.

