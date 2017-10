CHICAGO, Illinois (WKRG) — The Chicago Police Department is helping a sick K9 cross items off on his bucket list.

Photos were posted of Miller on Facebook saying, “Miller has terminal cancer and is crossing off items on his bucket list.”

One of the first items Miller was able to cross off the list was being promoted to a CPD K9. He was sworn in on Saturday Sept. 30.

Miller also lead the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at the 005th District’s Animal Safe Haven.

Congratulations, Miller!