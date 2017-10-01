Plane Makes Emergency Landing Due to ‘Serious’ Engine Damage

Near Goose Bay Airport, Canada (CBS) – An Air France flight to Los Angeles from Paris was forced to land in Canada on Saturday following “serious damage” to one of the plane’s four engines.

The airline said the Airbus 380 landed safely after being diverted as a precaution to Goose Bay airport in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Canadian couple Kate Heath and Brad Robinson noticed the Air France plane coming in to land and stopped their car to film its approach.

Their surprise at the engine damage was caught on tape, with Robinson heard saying: “It’s broken. That plane’s broken!”

Twitter user, marley.remy posted a video saying the engine failed halfway over the Atlantic.