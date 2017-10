TROY, Alabama (WKRG) — A single-vehicle crash at 1:09 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, has claimed the life of a Wilcox County man.

Robert Lewis Anderson, 36, was killed when the 2001 Chevrolet Impala he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Anderson, who was not using a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama 10 near Butler County 7, approximately 18 miles west of Greenville.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.