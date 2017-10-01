Music Festival Attendee Reflects on What 1065 Means for Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Sunday night marked the final night for the 2017 Ten Sixty Five Music Festival in downtown Mobile. Sunday included performances from popular acts including Slide Bayou, Wet Willie, and St. Paul and The Broken Bones.

The free music festival was started in 2015 after the collapse of Bayfest and has started to attract quite the following.

Thousands of people filled Dauphin Street this weekend. Many local acts opened the event including local band Muscadine Bloodline. Blackberry Smoke headlined the first night.

Cage the Elephant was a featured performer on Saturday.

Robert Register attended the musical festival last year and says it is good for downtown Mobile, “The Dauphin Street entertainment district is the big thing that’s changed everything, and I feel perfectly safe down here.”

There was a heavy police present and security at the festival. Register feels that it is important to keep people coming downtown, “Public safety is exactly what business needs. And they are able to provide that here. And people feel safe and comfortable.”

