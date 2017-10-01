Mexico quake toll 361; 8 still missing in collapsed building

Associated Press Published:
In this Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017 photo, a framed image of Mexico’s patron saint, the Virgin of Guadalupe, makes up part of a memorial for those who died when a five-story office and factory building was collapsed by a recent earthquake on 168 Bolivar Street, in the Obrera neighborhood of Mexico City. The rubble from the Sept. 19th earthquake has been cleared, only the concrete foundation with the building’s footprint and memorial remain. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

MEXICO CITY (AP) – The death toll from Mexico’s magnitude 7.1 earthquake has risen to 361 after another casualty was confirmed in the capital.

National Civil Defense chief Luis Felipe Puente reports on Twitter that the dead include 220 people killed in Mexico City by the Sept. 19 quake.

The toll has continued to climb gradually nearly two weeks after the earthquake, as search efforts continue at the site of a collapsed seven-story office building in a central neighborhood of the capital.

Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera said Sunday that eight people are still believed to be missing inside the wreckage, one of 38 Mexico City buildings that collapsed in the quake.

Mancera said rescuers “continue to work intensely” at the site. He also confirmed the 220 figure for his city.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

