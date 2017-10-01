Memorial Service Scheduled for Destin Teen

Related Coverage BREAKING: Missing Teen Found Dead in Destin Near Jetties

DESTIN, Florida (WKRG) – A service has been scheduled following Tuesday’s massive search for 14-year old, Conner Bartlett that ended in a tragedy.

The funeral service is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. Destiny Worship Center in Destin to honor Bartlett.

A memorial page on the Emerald Coast Funeral Home site says, “Everyone that touched Connor’s life knew his caring and gentle nature; an amazing person and a beautiful soul. He had so much to look forward to in life. He loved his family, surfing and nature. He was a great student and an incredible athlete. Connor always felt the world should be a better place and the evil in the world bothered him deeply. He was the nicest person most of us have ever met. A service will be held at Destiny Worship Center in Destin on Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at 6:00 pm. Casual attire. In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention or The Partnership for Drug Free Kids.”

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office, the death of Conner Bartlett is being investigated as an apparent suicide. Barlett’s body was located by a family friend who was aiding in the search late Tuesday, September 26, 2017.