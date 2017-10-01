Magnolia Corn Maze Has Activities For All Ages

If you’re looking for something fun to do with the kids over the weekend this month, you might want to check out the Magnolia Corn Maze in Summerdale. They opened September 30th and will be open through October 31st. They have two eight-acre corn mazes, a pumpkin patch, pony rides, a petting zoo, a paintball gallery and more. They also have zombie paint ball for older kids.

“It’s great place to get the family out and enjoy the nice fall weather, you know, get them out of the house doing something away from the video games and the phones,” says owner Kelly Azar.

They are open Saturdays 11 am-9 pm and Sundays 12 pm-5 pm.

Visit their website—magnoliacornmaze.net. You can also find them on Facebook.