JACKSON, Mississippi (WKRG) — Jackson Police are searching for a missing 26-year old woman.

Carla Graciela Adams was last seen at Belhaven College on Thursday. She is 5’2 and weighs 100Ibs.

Adams drives a 2014 Nissan Sentra MS tag HVS 458.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation, call police at 601-960-1234. Missing Persons Division is investigating.

Missing person: Carla Graciela Adams-26, 5’2, 100lbs., last seen Thursday at Belhaven College. Drives a 2012 silver Nissan Sentra (HVS 458) pic.twitter.com/6vR7EeWC6e — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) October 1, 2017