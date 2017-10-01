Girl With Rare Cancer Meets Nick Saban Saturday Night

Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: Aubreigh's Army Facebook post

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama is rallying around a young girl with a rare form of brain cancer.

The University of Alabama, on Saturday, gave Aubreigh Nicholas the opportunity to meet Alabama football Coach Nick Saban.

Photos were posted on Aubreigh’s Army Facebook page. The post says, “Army, wrapping up a very busy football day. Can’t say enough about the Army, the Bama Nation and the University of Alabama for making a reality out of what was a week ago a long shot dream. Aubreigh like so many of our little girls has a die hard allegiance to SEC football. What the Tide and the University did today, beyond words. #aubreighsarmy”

During her visit, she and her family took photos with the Alabama cheer team and the mascot.

Aubreigh Nicholas was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, or DIPG, a rare form of brain cancer.

To donate financially, you can click here.

