Georgia High School Football Players Run onto Field with American Flags

FANNIN COUNTY, Georgia (WKRG) — Football players with Fannin County High School made a patriotic entrance onto the field before a Friday night game.

Sonya Standridge posted video to her Facebook page where players are seen hiding behind the Fannin Co. Rebels banner, when it rips up the middle and the players emerge holding American flags.

According to WSB-TV, Fannin County High played against Atlanta Christian School. Though they lost the game, the Superintendent, Michael Gwatney, says “our players certainly won the hearts of our community with the display of patriotism.”

Gwatney says, the players ran out with the flags particularly as a sign of support for veterans and those currently serving in the armed forces and one of the players has already joined the military, according to WSB-TV.