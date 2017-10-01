Former Lakers coach Scott loses jewelry, watches in heist

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Police say an estimated $200,000 in watches, jewelry, high-end purses and cash were stolen from the home of former Los Angeles Lakers coach Byron Scott.

The break-in at Scott’s Hermosa Beach house is the latest in a string of burglaries to hit celebrities in the Los Angeles area, including Nicki Minaj and Alanis Morissette.

Police who arrived at the house at 1:30 p.m. Saturday found a patio door had been forced open.

The beachfront city is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Sgt. Robert Higgins told the Los Angeles Times that investigators don’t know if the burglary is related to others targeting celebrities.

The break-in is believed to have happened during an eight-hour period while Scott was away from his home.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)