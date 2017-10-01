Five Hurt In Canada Attack Sparks Terror Investigation

Edmonton, Alberta (CNN) Canadian authorities say two incidents in Edmonton are being investigated as acts of terrorism after a man struck a police officer with a car before stabbing him — and later injured at least four pedestrians while driving a truck on a busy street.

A suspect, who has not been identified, is in custody, said Chief Rod Knecht of the Edmonton Police Service in an early Sunday news conference.

Knecht said authorities believe the man acted alone, but haven’t ruled out the possibility that others might be involved.

The first incident happened Saturday night when the driver of a white Chevrolet Malibu drove it into a traffic barricade. Police had set up the roadblock near Commonwealth Stadium for an Edmonton Eskimos football game.

A man drove the car at high speed, striking the police officer who had been standing between a traffic barricade and his cruiser.

The vehicle struck the police officer, sending him flying into the air 15 feet, before colliding with the police officer’s cruiser again at a high rate of speed,” Knecht said.

The driver jumped out of the vehicle, attacked and stabbed the officer several times with a knife and fled on foot, Knecht said. There was an ISIS flag in the car, which has been seized as evidence, the police chief said. The wounded officer was taken to a hospital. His injuries are not critical, Knecht said. At least four pedestrians were injured. Their conditions were not immediately known, the police chief said. The truck eventually flipped, ending the chase. Pictures in the Canadian media showed the U-Haul on its side with the front window shattered. A news conference is scheduled on Sunday afternoon.