Faith Time: Ulcanush Baptist Church 200th Anniversary

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Melodye Hooper with Ulcanush Baptist Church talks about commemorating the church’s 200th Anniversary. Here’s a look at our conversation:

Guest: We have two days of events planned to honor this historic event. On Saturday, October 14th from 10am-3pm we will have an “Old Fashion” fun day. For this, we plan to have different stations set up previewing things throughout the decades since the time the church has been in existence. For example, we plan to have corn bag games set up, possibly a few people showing how quilting, crocheting, and sewing are done and have been passed down over the years, an early 1900’s car, an old grist mill that will be grinding grain into flour, and other older items to view. We will have plenty of games and activities for everyone to come enjoy and do including face painting, bouncy house, karaoke, videos and pictures to view, food, door prizes, give-a-ways items, and drawings. On Sunday, October 15th we will have our regular morning service at 11am with lunch following. From 2pm-4pm we will have our special service honoring the church legacy with special guest speakers, recognition, and memories with cake and punch to follow. We want to extend an invitation for everyone to come join us as we celebrate this wonderful event.

Chad: What is the history of the church–what can you tell us about its founding?

Guest: Ulcanush Baptist Church started from a prayer meeting in 1816 when Clarke County was still a part of the Mississippi Territory with John and Elizabeth Pace, William and Nancy Thornton, William Stringer, Rudy Allen, Michael Miller and Joseph Williams. On October 25, 1817 the church was constituted as a Baptist church and began the construction of the church. In 1860, we had 281 members and was the largest in the Bethel Association and was the only one of first three churches established in Alabama that was still in existence. Ulcanush was named after the nearby Indian Creek originally known as “Ulkinesk” or “Ulcanosh”. Today we are the oldest church in Clarke County, Alabama still on the original foundation. Even though you can’t see it due to all the renovations over the years, the original floor, rocks, and beams and still under the church. We’ve had several pastors through the years but we’re glad to have Bro. Jesse Griffith from Milly with us now for almost 18 years and he is the longest pastor Ulcanush has ever had. He and his wife, Mrs. Milinda, are a blessing and great aspect of our church and family.

Chad: Why has this place been around for so long?

Guest: Ulcanush has been around so long because of the love and support the members have and give to each other and those around us. The church has had some rough and low moments in the past 200 years but the church always pulled together and prayed that this would pass and the church would continue to flourish and each time it has. We are not only members of Ulcanush Baptist Church but we have become one big family and as long as you stay together and work together you can continue on the road God has planned and face tomorrow. When we see something needs to be done at or to the church someone steps up and make sure it’s taken care of instead of just letting it fall to the side or something tear up and ruin and that is a great help as we continue to stay in existence for many more years to come.

Chad: What do you think its role in the community is?

Guest: We are one of many churches in our community and we all play an important part there but I feel that our role is being there for our community as a whole and each person in the community. Whether it be a community event that we help at and donate items too, a family losing a loved one and sending them a card or visiting them, or a mission team needing financial support for their trip, we are always quick to be there no matter the need. We also have a role of preserving the heritage that began 200 years ago at Ulcanush and continuing to show our love and support to Coffeeville as the church always has.

Chad: When you have a church that is that old how do you bring in people who are new?

Guest: Well, as Bro. Jesse Griffith, our pastor, said, “It doesn’t matter how old the church is, the message is always new.” As we pray for God to strengthen and grow our church we also ask for him to send to us the ones that he wants to be at Ulcanush and that he places there to hear each message given. You can hear the same scripture over and over but each direct message will mean something different and have a special effect on each person differently. So we just reach out to each person with open arms and welcome them in as family and pray that if this is where God wants them that they will plant their roots with us and love our church and church family as much as we each do.

Chad: What do you think makes Ulcanush Baptist Church special?

Guest: We’ve been doing a few video interviews to share at our celebration and this has been one question we’ve been asking to everyone, especially the older members that have been with the church for so long. The response that we have gotten the most has been “the Spirit”. When you come to Ulcanush whether it’s your first time or your 200th time. Each time you enter the front doors, you can feel the Spirit of God there with you and through each member there. Sometimes you can go to a church and just feel like you are sitting at home and not feel welcomed or be uncomfortable but anyone that has ever come to our church has always left feeling welcomed and are invited to come back. When you work together as a church and pray for strength and growth through God and for His blessings to occur through each person where you get that “Spirit” that everyone knows and remembers so well.