“Creative Crossings” Brings Artists to Downtown Mobile Saturday

Six artists took to the crosswalks on Dauphin Street ahead of the Ten Sixty Five music festival to create works of art. Each artist had their own vision.

“So I drew this alligator here, and we intend to do the cityscape skyline in the teeth,” says artist Kathleen Stoves.

“This year is the 75th anniversary of the battleship Alabama. There’s no other better representation of Mobile, we thought than the battleship,” says artist James Currie.

And with chalk-covered hands and legs, they dug right in. Kathleen Stoves is used to working with oils, so this is foreign territory.

“Especially with the aerosol spray, I mean I’ve only used it for hairspray before!” says Stoves.

They were given from 11am to 5pm to complete their masterpieces

“Of course I wanted to put the phonetic of Mobile in there so all the out of town guests will know how to say it,” says Currie.

At the end of the day, this competition was more about involvement and taking downtown to a new level.

“If you look at any major city, public art is a big deal. Chicago, New York, Washington D.C., anything to highlight our downtown area as a place to go, I think is a positive thing,” says Stoves.

“We’ve had a lot of families, kids come by that look really interested in it, so you know, art is for anybody of any age and I think it’s great for downtown,” says Currie.

The winner of the competition won $600 and it’s possible the winning work of art may become a permanent fixture in the downtown crosswalk.