After Father Dies, Local 4th Grader Sings, Brings Joy to Others

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — After suddenly loosing his father, a local 4th grader is singing loud for all to hear.

DJ, Durand Jr., Rivers is from Citronelle and goes to McDavid Jones Elementary School.

On Wednesday at the ‘See You at the Pole’ event, which is a day of prayer held at schools, DJ sang “Chain Breaker” by Zach Williams. According to Rhonda Fulgham, Britni’s mother, “Chain Breaker” was Durands favorite song.

DJ’s mother, Britni Rivers, posted the video on Facebook, where it has been viewed over 400,000 times and shared over 1,000 times.

The See You at the Pole event is where students and parents gather at the flag pole to pray for the nation, the schools, community and each other. It was held exactly eight weeks after the family lost their loving father and husband, Thomas Durand Rivers. He died from a surgical complication at just 34-years old.

DJ’s mother, Britni says, “He is so much like his daddy. DJ plays football, basketball, and baseball with the Citronelle Wildcats. His daddy coached or helped coach all three of his sports. He has earned MVP for basketball, played first base and catcher in baseball (winning the mobile cal Ripken district championship this summer), and plays both offense and defense in football. However, he loves to sing and most importantly, loves to sing for the Lord. My husband would secretly film him singing in the shower or in his room or on the potty. He’s been singing since he could talk. We always thought he was talented, but I have been so honored to see how many people he has touched through the boldness he has shown since losing his number one fan.”

DJ also shared video of DJ singing in a football locker room with other players.