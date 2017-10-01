2 dead in separate Florida police shootings

MIAMI (AP) – Separate weekend police shootings involving Florida officers left both suspects dead.

In the first shooting, officers from the northwest Florida town of Palatka responded to a disturbance at an apartment building Saturday night. Officers fatally shot 28-year-old Tyrell Pinkston. Capt. Matt Newcomb said a gun was recovered near Pinkston and that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

In the second shooting, officers in the Miami suburb of Hialeah engaged in a shootout with passengers in a car early Sunday. An unidentified passenger died inside the car. Lt. Carl Zogby told reporters further information would not be released until the investigation progresses.

