US faces off with itself in gay skydiver discrimination case

Associated Press Published:
A gay rights activist dances during gay pride march in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. Hundreds of gay and human rights activists at Serbias gay pride event have called for solidarity with migrants passing through the Balkan country in search of a new life in Western Europe. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

NEW YORK (AP) – Before he died in a wingsuit accident, Donald Zarda filed a lawsuit claiming he had been sacked from a skydiving instruction job for telling a client he was gay.

Now, a federal appeals court in New York is trying to decide whether U.S. anti-discrimination law protects employees from being fired over their sexual orientation.

One government agency, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, says yes. The Department of Justice says no.

The rare face-off between two executive branch entities played out Tuesday before the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

For about two hours, the judges questioned lawyers about a law barring employment discrimination on the basis of “race, color, religion, sex or national origin.”

A ruling is not expected for some time.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s