Turtle swims away with oceanographer’s ashes

Associated Press Published:
The ashes of Tony Amos, 80, a renowned oceanographer, are sprinkled on the back of a sea turtle before it was released in the Gulf of Mexico following a memorial service, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in Port Aransas, Texas. Amos, 80, died of complications from prostate cancer on Sept. 4, mere days after Harvey roared ashore as a fearsome hurricane. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

PORT ARANSAS, Texas (AP)

A rescued green sea turtle named Picasso has been released back into the Gulf of Mexico, carrying the ashes of a self-taught Texas oceanographer who founded the rehabilitation center that nursed it back to health.

FILE – In this Jan. 11, 2010, file photo, Candice Mottet, left, and Tony Amos, director of the Animal Rehabilitation Keep in Port Aransas, Texas, hold the smallest and biggest green sea turtles that came ashore because of cold temperatures. (AP Photo/Corpus Christi Caller-Times, George Gongora, File)

Hundreds attended the Saturday night ceremony in Port Aransas, on a stretch of beached named in honor of Tony Amos.

Amos’ wife, son and other relatives sprinkled ashes on the turtle’s shell, then watched it crawl and flap slowly into the waves.

The ashes of Tony Amos, 80, a renowned oceanographer, are sprinkled on the back of a sea turtle before it was released in the Gulf of Mexico following a memorial service, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in Port Aransas, Texas. Amos, 80, died of complications from prostate cancer on Sept. 4, mere days after Harvey roared ashore as a fearsome hurricane. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The 80-year-old Amos died of complications from prostate cancer on Sept. 4 mere days after Hurricane Harvey damaged the Animal Rehabilitation Keep for sea turtles and aquatic birds he founded nearly four decades ago.

Some of those gathered choked back tears. Others cried “Bye Tony!” as the turtle finally swam away.

Sea turtles that had been held at the Animal Rehabilitation Keep in Port Aransas, Texas, are held at the Sea Life Center, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas. About 30 sea turtles were transferred after Hurricane Harvey destroyed the facility in Port Aransas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
A sea turtle that had been held at the Animal Rehabilitation Keep in Port Aransas, Texas, swims in a tank at the Sea Life Center, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas. About 30 sea turtles, many awaiting surgery for tumors, were transferred after Hurricane Harvey destroyed the facility in Port Aransas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s