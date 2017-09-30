Turtle swims away with oceanographer’s ashes

PORT ARANSAS, Texas (AP)

A rescued green sea turtle named Picasso has been released back into the Gulf of Mexico, carrying the ashes of a self-taught Texas oceanographer who founded the rehabilitation center that nursed it back to health.

Hundreds attended the Saturday night ceremony in Port Aransas, on a stretch of beached named in honor of Tony Amos.

Amos’ wife, son and other relatives sprinkled ashes on the turtle’s shell, then watched it crawl and flap slowly into the waves.

The 80-year-old Amos died of complications from prostate cancer on Sept. 4 mere days after Hurricane Harvey damaged the Animal Rehabilitation Keep for sea turtles and aquatic birds he founded nearly four decades ago.

Some of those gathered choked back tears. Others cried “Bye Tony!” as the turtle finally swam away.