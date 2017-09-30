Tow Truck Hits 52-Year-Old Man Crossing Highway 59 in Foley

FOLEY, Alabama (WKRG) — On Saturday, a 52-year old male was in the cross walk of Highway 59 and U.S. 98 when he was struck by a tow truck.

According to Foley’s Deputy Chief of Police, Thurston Bullock, the tow truck driver, traveling west on U.S. 98, made a left turn onto Highway 59 south.  The driver failed to notice the man crossing the road and hit him.

Bullock says the 52-year old male was taken to a local hospital.  His condition is unknown at this time, but the injuries did not seem to be life threatening.

