School system’s lawsuit over tax increase awaits new judge

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi Gulf Coast school system must wait until next week for a judge to hear a lawsuit over an aborted property tax increase.

The Pascagoula-Gautier school district sued the city of Pascagoula Thursday, after the City Council took back a tax increase.

The Sun Herald reports a judge recused himself from a hearing Friday, citing another ongoing lawsuit over school property taxes. A judge from outside Jackson County must be appointed.

Pascagoula approved a tax increase for operating costs and district borrowing to build a performing arts center, install stadium turf and renovate buildings.

But after Gautier city officials protested, the Pascagoula council revoked the increase Sept. 21, saying school officials didn’t meet legal requirements.

Mississippi school districts can force governing bodies to raise property taxes, within limits.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)