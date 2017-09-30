Neighbor Speaks Out as MPD Seeks Witnesses in Friday Night Homicide

Related Coverage UPDATE: MPD Seeking Witnesses in Friday Night Homicide

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — Mobile Police are seeking witnesses with information in reference to Friday’s fatal shooting on Palmdale Drive. It happened in the Greenwich Hills neighborhood just after 9:00 p.m. Mobile Police say a 26-year-old female was shot and died as a result of her injury.

News 5 spoke with neighbors who say crime like this does not usually happen in the neighborhood.

Brandon Wilson is new to the neighborhood and was working on remodeling his home when the shooting happened. Wilson says he did not hear or see anything, but noticed all the police activity when his wife came so he could see their children.

Wilson says he does not fear for his safety because he feels a crime like that could happen in any neighborhood, “It’s a morality thing. People just don’t care for one another anymore, and that seems to be a growing problem in the world.”

Wilson tells News 5 he hopes someone will come forward so investigators can get answers, “I just hope God puts it on their heart to turn it around. Turn yourself in. It’s no way to live. It’s only going to only going to lead to death.”

Anyone in the area that might have witnessed or seen something is urged to call police at 251-208-7211. You can remain anonymous.