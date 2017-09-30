Feds charge college professor with running fake trade school

NEW YORK (AP) – Federal prosecutors have charged a City University of New York college professor with creating a fake trade school on the campus of his employer by teaching unauthorized courses and issuing phony certificates.

Investigators say that biology instructor Mamdouh Abdel-Sayed has lead courses for years on subjects such as CPR and drawing blood on the weekends and in the evenings on weekdays. They say he charged as much as $1,000 for certificates he forged on paper purchased at an office supply store.

The 68-year-old New Jersey resident was released on $100,000 bond Friday. He and his lawyer declined to comment.

Abdel-Sayed was a lecturer at CUNY’s Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn.

He’s been charged with solicitation of bribes, wire fraud and other crimes.

