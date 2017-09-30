FDP Releases Statement on Trump Attacking Mayor of San Juan

Related Coverage President Trump lashes out at San Juan mayor who begged for more help

The Florida Democratic Party President, Sally Boynton-Brown, issues the following statement in response to President Donald Trump attacking the Mayor of San Juan over Twitter.

It is unconscionable for the President to insinuate that the hardworking people of Puerto Rico are asking for handouts. Their homes and lives have been devastated. Where is the empathy and compassion, and where are the resources to save our people? Do your job, sir, and stand by our fellow Americans.”

President Donald Trump on Saturday lashed out at the mayor of San Juan and other officials in storm-ravaged Puerto Rico, contemptuous of their claims of a laggard U.S. response to the natural disaster that has imperiled the island’s future.

“They want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort,” Trump said in a series of tweets a day after the capital city’s leader appealed for help “to save us from dying.”

