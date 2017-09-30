Family Says Thief Stole Child Cancer Patient’s Wagon in Mobile

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Who would steal from a one-year-old cancer patient? That’s what a family in Daphne is asking after an unusual theft in Mobile. The father, Tim Burrus was in the VA clinic getting a check-up Friday afternoon. Sometime during that appointment, they say someone saw the wagon tied down in the back of his pickup truck, cut the strap securing it and stole it. While it may just be a simple $90 dollar wagon to some, family members say there was a lot of sentimental value tied up in that simple toy. It was the only thing that kept their 16-month-old daughter Ryleigh happy during weeks of cancer treatment.

Tim Burrus, Dad: “I spent weeks in the hospital,” said Ryleigh’s father Tim Burrus holding back tears. “You can’t go anywhere, you can’t do anything, you don’t go outside, you’re stuck in this room for the longest time. To keep my daughter happy to keep her smiling, was a wagon, a simple wagon.” Family members say they’re pretty sure this wagon is gone for good. Relatives from out of state have already ordered another wagon that should be here in a few weeks. To the Burrus family, it’s a cruel and unusual crime they don’t want to see happen to anyone else. We’ll have more on their story later tonight on News 5 at 6 and 10.

The family has an account set up for care-related expenses.