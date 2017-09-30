Disorderly Driver Found with Drugs and Snacks

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Florida (WKRG) — A 33-year old Mississippi man was arrested for fleeing the scene of an accident and being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Shane Moore of Cleveland, Mississippi fled a Circle K parking lot after he hit several boxes and a post with his vehicle. Moore was found after Trooper Steiner issued a ‘Be On the Look Out’ in the area.

A traffic stop was initiated and Moore admitted to the incident in the Circle K parking lot. Authorities searched the vehicle and found several boxes of Tasty Kakes and Hunny Buns packages worth $165.00, numerous pieces of personal mail with credit cards and checks. Additionally, two bags of methamphetamine, one Xanax bar, and one syringe was found.

Moore was charged with careless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, driving without a license, no proof of insurance, dealing with stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia.

Moore was traveling with 24-year old Lauren Nicole Moody of Boyle, Mississippi. It is unknown at this time if she has been charged with anything.