Christina Andress Joins News 5 Weather Team

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Our weather team now has four members. Christina Andress is from Indiana and she last worked in Louisville, Kentucky. She has two dogs and brought one of them with her to the Gulf Coast.

“There’s not a lot of snow to forecast and I love forecasting thunderstorms,” said Andress when I asked her what she’s looking forward to most in her work on the Gulf Coast. You can catch Christina weekends on News 5 This Morning and numerous fill-in slots throughout the week. You can see what she’s up to on her Facebook Page.