UPDATE: MPD Seeking Witnesses in Friday Night Homicide

UPDATE Sept. 30th 2017

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are seeking witnesses with information in reference to Friday’s fatal shooting on Palmdale Drive.

Officer Wallace, with Mobile Police, says “On Friday, Sept. 29, 2017 at approximately 9:11 p.m. in the 4100 block of Palmdale Drive a 26-year-old female was shot and died as a result of her injury.  Anyone in the area that might have witnessed or seen something is urged to call police at 208-7211.”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Reports of a woman shot on Palmdale Drive near Cottage Hill and University Blvd. in Mobile.

Mobile Police are on the scene investigating.

The woman was alert and conscious as she was taken to the hospital. No word on her condition.

Witnesses say they heard several shots, at least 6-8 shots, in the area.

A neighbor told News 5 a bullet struck a house.

