Breaking: Possible Active Shooter At The U.S. Air Force Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – The Air Force Academy confirmed reports late Friday night of a possible shooter on academy grounds. Authorities say the academy in Colorado was placed on lockdown at around 10 p.m. MDT, and that text messages were sent to airmen warning them of the incident. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that military personnel and law enforcement officers cleared dormitories, including knocking on doors to check on cadets. It also said there were “No reported injuries or shots fired.” The Gazette in Colorado Springs reported that security forces said they believed the incident took place at the academy’s prep school. Earlier this week the Air Force Academy leader delivered a stern message in a speech to cadets after someone wrote racial slurs on message boards outside the dorm rooms of five black students at the prep school.