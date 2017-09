JACK, Alabama (WKRG) — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 51-year old man from Jack, Alabama on 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29.

Edward Herschell Tidwell was driving his 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe on Coffee County 209 when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned.

Tidwell, not wearing a seat-belt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation indicated alcohol and speed were factors in the crash, but the crash is still under investigation.