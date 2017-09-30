17-month-old girl dies in hospital, police rule death a homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating the death of a 17-month old girl as a homicide.

Police officers from the West Precinct were dispatched to the hospital on Tuesday around 4 p.m. Upon arrival, the staff informed officers that the victim was transported to the hospital by her mother before medical treatment was administered.

According to police, detectives learned that the victim was left alone with an acquaintance of the mother at her residence on the 2600 block of Tempest Drive. The acquaintance reportedly told police that he found the child unresponsive after exiting the shower. The acquaintance then reportedly told police that the victim’s mother returned to the house and decided to take the child to the hospital. The victim’s mother and the acquaintance have been brought in for questioning by the police, but no arrests have been made at this time, according to the release.

Police say the acquaintance’s account does not match the details provided by the coroner. They are looking at the acquaintance as a person of interest in the case, and they believe he is the only person involved in the child’s death. They plan to reach out to the District Attorney’s office to see if they can press any charges.

Police state in the release that the child’s death was declared a homicide on Wednesday, with blunt force trauma ruled as the cause of death.