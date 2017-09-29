What’s Working: Local Children’s Author to Launch TV Series

(WKRG) — A popular children’s author is branching out and is entering the TV world.

Sheila Booth-Alberstadt is the author of the Maggie McNair books. You may have seen Maggie McNair Has Spiders in Her Hair, Maggie McNair Has Sugarbugs in There or Maggie McNair Wears Stinky Underwear. These books teach children about personal hygiene in a fun way. Children learn why they need to brush their hair, brush their teeth, and take a bath. Alberstadt says, “It’s amazing how many parents have reached out to me and said ‘thank you so much.'”

Since writing the Maggie books, Alberstadt says she has had a religious awakening of sorts and has decided to change Maggie into a Christian role model. She has written a Christian TV series called Maggie McNair’s World. It will star Maggie and her bug friends. Alberstadt says, “Each bug is going to teach Maggie what true love looks like. Each bug is going to teach Maggie about true Godly love, Godly peace, Godly kindness.”

Alberstadt believes there isn’t enough quality Christian programming out there for children. “I want to teach them to know God because the world is going to teach them not to.”

Alberstadt says Maggie McNair’s World is going to be a good quality production. “It is going to be fun and high quality like Disney. It’s going to be like watching Toy Story.” Creating the high-quality production comes with a high price tag. Alberstadt has launched a Kickstarter campaign to help fund the first episode. Her hope is to have it completed by next May. At first, the series will be launched on YouTube, but she has been told that Netflix most likely will pick it up.

If you would like to learn more about Maggie McNair’s World or do donate to the Kickstarter, click here.