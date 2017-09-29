Walton County Firefighters Help Deliver a Baby Girl

DeFuniak Springs, Fla (WKRG) — Local firefighters help a mother give birth to a baby girl in the back of an ambulance Tuesday.

Just before 5:00 PM, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a 21-year-old woman who was in labor. Walton County Fire Rescue Medic 4 arrived on scene to find the woman lying on her side in her bed. The patient stated that she was 37 weeks pregnant and experiencing contractions.

While being transported to a local hospital, Walton County Fire Rescue firefighter/paramedic Austin Pugh and firefighter/EMT Dawson Beale helped the DeFuniak Springs woman give birth to a baby girl weighing 6 lbs. 5 oz.

“These are the moments that make it all worth it,” says Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “Many times, first responders deal with incidents with unfortunate outcomes, so when you get to experience a blessing like this, it reminds you why you do what you do.”

Firefighter/paramedic Pugh and firefighter/EMT Beale stopped by the hospital yesterday to visit with the family. The mother and baby are happy and healthy.