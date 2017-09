PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola boat crew plans to sail to Puerto Rico on Monday to deliver supplies after Hurricane Maria.

Juan Santo is a Puerto Rico native, and part of the boat crew. He says different organizations around town have provided donations.

Santo says they collected everything from batteries to bottled water to canned goods.

The trip will take up to eight days and they will be on the island for ten days.