UPDATE:

According to witnesses at the scene, the pedestrian was walking his dog while riding his bicycle when he was struck by a vehicle.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Mobile, AL (WKRG)- The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a report of a pedestrian hit on Dauphin Island Parkway.

It happened around 6:30 on Dauphin Island Parkway at Bellefontaine Boulevard.

Lifelflight transported one victim to the hospital.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.